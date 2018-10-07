TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology broke ground on Friday on a $29 million academic building.
A big crowd gathered for the ceremony.
The new academic building will include collaborative workspaces and design studios.
You'll also find flexible classrooms, chemistry labs, and faculty innovation spaces.
An anonymous donor put $15 million toward the project.
It is expected to be made available to students for the 2021-2022 school year.
Related Content
- Rose-Hulman breaks ground on new building
- Rose-Hulman hosts career fair
- Catholic Charities breaks ground on new building
- Girl Scouts discover STEM at Rose-Hulman
- Rose-Hulman Tusk Triathlon supports breast cancer
- Rose-Hulman honored as Tree Campus
- Rose-Hulman celebrates Tree Campus designation
- $25 million project wraps at Rose-Hulman
- Rose-Hulman set to host swimming championship
- After nearly 20-years, Rose-Show returns to Rose-Hulman campus
Scroll for more content...