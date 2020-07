TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology received a major grant.

This $635,000 grant will help the Prism Program.

Rose-Hulman says this program provides digital and professional development resources for teachers in Indiana.

It was created to help meet remote learning challenges.

The program portal currently has over 14,000 teacher members and over 126,000 student members.

Lilly Endowment awarded this major grant to the college.