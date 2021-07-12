Rose Hulman alumnus family members recovered in Surfside, Florida.

SURFSIDE, FL (WTHI) - A missing Rose Hulman alumnus and his family have all been recovered after the tragic building collapse in Surfside, Florida.

Earlier this week, Rose-Hulman announced rescuers had recovered the body of Luis Pettengill along with his wife and the youngest of their three children.

As of Sunday morning, Miami Police say the family's two older children were recovered. Both girls were under ten years old.

Pettengill graduated from Rose Hulman in 2007 after studying civil engineering and minoring in economics.

Rose-Hulman President Robert Coons released a statement earlier this week. It says, “We extend our sympathies to the family and others who were touched by Luis’ spirit and friendship.”