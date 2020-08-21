Rose-Hulman adds new synthetic turf

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new synthetic turf has been added to the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology campus.

The new turf was thanks to an anonymous donor. The donor is said to be a long-time supporter of Rose-Hulman athletics.

The field's primary use will go to men's and women's soccer practice and matches.

The new turf allows for a surface that can be used in any season.

"There's so much more to overall education than just what you are teaching in the classroom. Athletic events...there is life lessons. There's real-world learning that happens when you're part of a team," Erik Hayes, from Rose-Hulman said.