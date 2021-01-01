Rose-Hulman Ventures celebrates 20 years

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business that turns ideas into technology innovations is celebrating 20 years.

Rose-Hulman Ventures works with clients as a kind of consulting firm.

Rose students work under project managers to get real-world professional experience.

They've worked in industries like healthcare, aerospace, automotive, and law.

Some of the innovations include a tool for brain surgeries, a device to identify people at risk of heart attacks, and technology to help treat broken bones.

Ventures assisted a record of 41 clients in 2020.