Rose-Hulman Ventures Expands Management Team

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Press Release) – Rose-Hulman Ventures, an affiliate of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, has expanded its management team to better serve the growing list of clients needing new product design, prototyping and development services.

Ryan McDonald has been named director of business development, serving as a key liaison between current and future clients. He also will develop and implement strategies for sales, marketing and brand awareness within the innovation workspace.

Meanwhile, Robin Duncan is the new director of business operations, responsible for daily financial and operational risk management. She will supervise all activities affecting business relationships with clients, and manage accounting and business documentation.

McDonald and Duncan, who have been employed at Rose-Hulman in different roles and responsibilities, will be located at Rose-Hulman Ventures’ offices on the institute’s South Campus.

These positions are an important step forward as Rose-Hulman Ventures develops a next-generation management team to build on the enterprise’s nearly 20 years of operation, according to Brian Dougherty, senior director of Rose-Hulman Ventures.

Dougherty said that “Ryan and Robin bring skills and abilities to our management team that will help take Rose-Hulman Ventures to new levels as we drive innovation for current and future client companies in the region, as well as provide world-class experiences for our Rose-Hulman student interns.”

McDonald has worked with companies and corporations as Rose-Hulman’s assistant director of corporate and foundation relations in the Office of Institutional Advancement since November 2016. He previously was director of admission at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and executive director of the Wabash Valley Family Sports Center in Terre Haute.

He has background in technology systems and project management as a former general manager of Superior Cut Stone in Bloomington, Indiana, and Jones Tool & Machine in Terre Haute. McDonald earned bachelor’s degrees in mathematics and safety management from Indiana State University.

Duncan has more than 20 years overseeing a variety of finance responsibilities and managing key financial processes that have contributed to successful business management. She had been a staff accountant at Rose-Hulman Ventures as well as Rose-Hulman’s Office of Business & Finance since December 2016. Previous management experience came as chief financial officer with Four Rivers Resource Services in Linton, Indiana, and controller with Interstate Welding and Fabrication in Terre Haute. Duncan earned a master’s degree in public administration from ISU after gaining a bachelor’s degree in accounting from SMWC.

About Rose-Hulman Ventures

Rose-Hulman Ventures is a successful product design, rapid prototyping and development firm, located on the South Campus of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology since the fall of 1999. It develops innovative technology-based solutions positively impacting the business of its client partners – from entrepreneurial startups to established companies with global operations. These clients are assisting in meeting their quality product and solution goals through professional-level laboratories and equipment, and top-caliber creative thinkers and problem solvers. This includes students gaining real-world, hands-on learning experiences under the direction of staff engineers while driving business value for clients. Find out more at rhventures.org.

About Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Founded in 1874, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is dedicated to preparing its students with the world’s best undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics education in an environment infused with innovation, intellectual rigor and individualized attention. The institute is consistently recognized nationally as an elite STEM school for distinctions that include faculty excellence, return on investment, value added and career services. Career placement is near 100 percent year after year. Six of the college’s professors are listed in the Princeton Review’s Best 300 Professors book. Located in Terre Haute, Indiana, Rose-Hulman has an enrollment of approximately 2,100 undergraduate students and nearly 100 graduate students. Learn more at www.rose-hulman.edu.