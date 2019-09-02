Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology prepares for performances

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As students return to campus and start class, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is preparing for its upcoming performances.

There are 14 Mainstage performances set in the year ahead. You can find ticket information online. Each performance takes place at Hatfield Hall on campus.

Brian Regan Thursday, September 5, 2019 – 7:30 p.m. Brian Regan can turn the most mundane situations into side-splitting stand-up material. Brian fills theaters nationwide with fans that span generations. VIP seating available.

Dennis DeYoung Saturday, September 21, 2019 – 7:30 p.m. A founding member of the rock group Styx, Dennis DeYoung now tours with a new rock band dedicated to the legacy of Styx and its 35-plus-million albums sold. VIP packages are available.



Lightwire Theatre: Dino Light! Saturday, September 28, 2019 – 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Returning to Hatfield Hall, award-winning Lightwire Theatre presents the tale of a friendly dinosaur who wanders away from home and discovers a world full of creatures that light up the darkness and help him find the true meaning of love. Your whole family will enjoy this dazzling display of puppetry, technology, and dance.

Champions of Magic Thursday, October 17, 2019 -- 7:30 p.m. Britain’s top magicians will astound you with daring grand illusions, stunning close-up magic, and incredible mind reading. You’ll also witness disappearances, teleportation, interactive tricks, and the levitation of an audience member. *VIP includes premium seating, t-shirt, poster, and laminate allowing front-of-line access to post-show meet and greet with the cast. VIP packages are available.

Pilobolus - Shadowland the New Adventure Saturday, October 26, 2019 -- 7:30 p.m. Part dance, part acrobatics, and part Cirque du Soleil, the internationally-renowned dance company Pilobolus clearly stands out. These dancers seem to break all of the laws of physics. This engagement is supported by the Arts Midwest Touring Fund, a program of Arts Midwest that is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts, with additional contributions from The Indiana Arts Commission and the Crane Group.



Once: The Musical (Touring Broadway) Thursday, November 7, 2019 - 7:30 p.m. ONCE, a Tony Award®-winning Best Musical is the story of a Dublin street musician who's about to give up on his dream when a beautiful young woman takes a sudden interest in his haunting love songs. As their chemistry grows, his music soars to powerful new heights... but their unlikely connection turns out to be more complex than expected.

Twas the Night Before Christmas Friday, December 6, 2019 - 7:30 p.m. "'Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house... Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse." Except this year: Santa accidentally skipped over one little mouse's house. Don't miss this endearing tale of a mouse, an elf, and a little girl determined to witness a Christmas miracle.

Lindsey Webster Friday, January 10, 2020 - 7:30 p.m. Lindsey Webster has recorded two number-one Contemporary Jazz albums and twice been named Billboard Artist for the year. Her rich, soulful voice enchants a dedicated following who connect with the raw emotion she shares.

Neil Berg - 50 Years of Rock-N-Roll Friday, January 24, 2020 - 7:30 p.m. With a cast of stars, Neil Berg returns to Hatfield Hall to share often-unknown stories from the 50-year history of the music that changed the world. Journey from the 1940s through the 80s with groundbreaking music and tributes to some of the most famous rock ‘n’ roll artists of all time.



Russian National Ballet presents: Swan Lake Wednesday, February 5, 2020 - 7:30 p.m. Russia’s finest dancers return to Hatfield Hall to present Swan Lake, the most loved classical ballet of them all. Presented in two acts, Swan Lake crosses the world of magic and mystical creatures with that of the real world. It is a story where the virtues of love and forgiveness, in the end, conquer evil and betrayal.

Erth's Prehistoric Dinosaur Aquarium Adventure Saturday, February 8, 2020 - 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Take your family on an all-new adventure to the bottom of the ocean! Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure invites you to jump in and explore unknown ocean depths where prehistoric marine reptiles lived eons ago – and maybe live still today! VIP tickets are available!

Tao: Drumheart Tuesday, March 17, 2020 - 7:30 p.m. These world-renown artists bring the ancient Japanese tradition of drumming to life with astounding athleticism, striking costumes, and amazing visuals. Since performing at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, DRUM TAO has sold-out theaters in 26 countries and dozens of U.S. cities. Made possible by the support of the Indiana Arts Commission, Arts Illiana, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.

Dailey and Vincent Thursday, April 23, 2020 - 7:30 p.m. With a long list of GRAMMY®, DOVE, and IBMA awards, Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent, backed by one of the best bands on tour today, are some of the most reputable and elite entertainers in American, bluegrass, traditional country, and gospel music.

Oak Ridge Boys Thursday, May 9, 2020 - 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The four-part harmonies and upbeat songs of The Oak Ridge Boys have spawned dozens of country hits and a long list of top music awards. The Oaks always deliver a great performance featuring a wealth of hit singles and a stage show widely seen as among the most exciting anywhere. VIP tickets available!



There are also 10 Student Performing Arts Series events planned starting in late October, and running through May of 2020. They are listed below, as published on the Institute's website.