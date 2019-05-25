Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology hosts 141st commencement ceremony

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Saturday was graduation day for several students in the Wabash Valley.
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology hosted its 141st commencement Saturday morning.
493 students walked across the stage.
Those students are from 35 different states and nine countries.
Congratulations to the graduates!
