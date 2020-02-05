Rose-Hulman ranks high on Princeton list

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Princeton Review has released its list for best value colleges for 2020.

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology ranks at number 20 plus it's tops among all Indiana colleges and universities.

A total of 200 colleges and universities were chosen from an initial list of 656 institutions.

That's based on the best return on investment.

That includes things like academics, cost, financial aid, career services, graduation rates, student debt, and alumni support.

Other Indiana colleges on the list were Wabash College at number 26; Purdue University came in at 49, and University of Notre Dame was number 71.

Number one on the list was Princeton University.