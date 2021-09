VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Friday evening crash ended with one in the hospital.

It happened around 8:30 at North Clinton Avenue and Imperial Street.

When crews got onto the scene of the two car crash they found three people walking around, and the driver of one of the vehicles still inside.

The driver of the white SUV was transported to a local hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time.

The other three were checked out on the scene.