Rockville woman killed in crash near Crawfordsville

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Rockville woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash near Crawfordsville.

It happened on State Road 47, just west of Crawfordsville.

Police say 66-year-old Paula Martin, of Rockville, was killed in the crash.

74-year-old Albert McClain of Waveland was also hurt in the crash.

A third driver was not seriously injured.