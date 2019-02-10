Rockville water customers under boil order

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) – A boil order is in place for Rockville water customers.
According to Police Chief Randel Kneeland, customers complained of discolored water Sunday after crews worked to improve a water pressure issue within the town water system.
The boil order is in place until further notice.
