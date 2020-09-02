Rockville police officer charged with theft, possession of a controlled substance

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Charges have been filed against a Rockville police officer.

43-year-old Derek Cerny was charged with theft and possession of a controlled substance. Both are class A misdemeanors.

Indiana State Police says Cerny stole five pain killer tablets from a Parke County deputy.

That deputy had a prescription for Norco after having back surgery.

Cerny faced similar accusations during his 15 years as a Vigo County deputy. Charges against him were dismissed after he completed drug court.

He will return to court on his current case next month.

Rockville Police Chief Randal Kneeland confirmed Cerny is on paid administrative leave. That's because the charges are only allegations against him at this point.

Cerny is a K9 handler who has been on medical leave for the last eight weeks.