PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police found a woman wanted for auto theft sleeping in her car on Friday morning.
Officers in Rockville arrested Valerie Ricketts.
The Parke County Sheriff's Office said deputies found her at a gas station.
She's now also facing drug charges.
Police say she had a needle and drugs with her.
The auto theft warrant was out of Vigo County.
Related Content
- Rockville police find woman wanted for auto theft sleeping inside a car at a gas station
- Crime Stoppers: Man Wanted for Auto Theft
- Rockville Police Department hiring additional police officer
- Rockville woman killed in crash near Crawfordsville
- Rockville woman facing charges after hitting police vehicle
- Services set for former Rockville police chief
- Terre Haute man accused of trashing the inside of a gas station...over stolen ice cream
- Card skimmer found attached card reader inside Terre Haute gas station
- Gas station robbery suspect enters guilty plea
- Lamborghini destroyed in Missouri gas station mishap
Scroll for more content...