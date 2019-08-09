Clear

Rockville police find woman wanted for auto theft sleeping inside a car at a gas station

Police found a woman wanted for auto theft sleeping in her car on Friday morning.

Posted: Aug 9, 2019 2:35 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police found a woman wanted for auto theft sleeping in her car on Friday morning.

Officers in Rockville arrested Valerie Ricketts.

The Parke County Sheriff's Office said deputies found her at a gas station.

She's now also facing drug charges.

Police say she had a needle and drugs with her.

The auto theft warrant was out of Vigo County.

