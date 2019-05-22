Rockville man in stable condition after single-vehicle crash

Photo Gallery 2 Images
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have more about a Tuesday morning crash in Parke County that ended with one man being airlifted.
The single-vehicle accident happened just after 10:00 a.m. on State Road 236 near Saddle Club Road.
Police say 25-year-old Tucker Evans, from Rockville, was driving westbound when his vehicle, for an unknown reason, crossed the center line and went off the road.
Evans hit an embankment and rolled several times.
Police say a passerby helped get Evans out of his vehicle.
He was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital and is currently in stable condition.
