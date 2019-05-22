Rockville man in stable condition after single-vehicle crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have more about a Tuesday morning crash in Parke County that ended with one man being airlifted.

The single-vehicle accident happened just after 10:00 a.m. on State Road 236 near Saddle Club Road.

Police say 25-year-old Tucker Evans, from Rockville, was driving westbound when his vehicle, for an unknown reason, crossed the center line and went off the road.

LINK | POLICE IN PARKE COUNTY INVESTIGATE CRASH, ONE AIRLIFTED

Evans hit an embankment and rolled several times.

Police say a passerby helped get Evans out of his vehicle.

He was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital and is currently in stable condition.