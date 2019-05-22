Clear

Rockville man in stable condition after single-vehicle crash

Police say 25-year-old Tucker Evans, from Rockville, was driving westbound when his vehicle, for an unknown reason, crossed the center line and went off the road.

Posted: May. 22, 2019 2:49 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

Photo Gallery 2 Images

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have more about a Tuesday morning crash in Parke County that ended with one man being airlifted.

The single-vehicle accident happened just after 10:00 a.m. on State Road 236 near Saddle Club Road.

Police say 25-year-old Tucker Evans, from Rockville, was driving westbound when his vehicle, for an unknown reason, crossed the center line and went off the road.

LINK | POLICE IN PARKE COUNTY INVESTIGATE CRASH, ONE AIRLIFTED

Evans hit an embankment and rolled several times.

Police say a passerby helped get Evans out of his vehicle.

He was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
More showers and then sunshine.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Merom Bluff Chautauqua Festival June 7th-June 9th

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Pickleball growing in popularity in the Wabash Valley

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Morning showers and storms likely. Then some afternoon Sun and windy. High: 81°

Image

Clay City softball

Image

Loogootee softball

Image

Shakamak softball

Image

Readinger

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

"... I'm glad he hasn't been living a wonderful life someplace." Police close cold case surrounding the murder of ISU student in 1972

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts