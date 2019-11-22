Rockville man charged after allegedly leading police on a chase and rolling his car

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Rockville man is facing charges after police say he led them on a high-speed chase.

According to police, a Parke County Sheriff's Office Deputy tried to pull over 25-year-old Daniel Ferguson on U.S. 41 near Lambert Avenue.

That is when Ferguson allegedly refused to stop and sped away.

When Ferguson arrived in Lyford, his car left the road and rolled several times.

He was taken to a Terre Haute hospital and treated for his injuries.

After he was released from the hospital, he was booked into the Parke County Jail on charges of OVWI, resisting law enforcement, and reckless driving.