Rockville man arrested on child seduction charges

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Rockville man is behind bars on two counts of child seduction.
Parke and Clay County deputies arrested 55-year-old John Staggs on Thursday night.
They picked him up on a Clay County warrant.
His bond is $15,000.
