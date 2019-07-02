Clear

Rockville man arrested after police say he pointed a rifle at officers

A Parke County man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a short standoff with police.

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 12:14 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Parke County man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a short standoff with police.

43-year-old Charles Lindquist of Rockville is accused of being at the center of the standoff.

Police say they were called to the Goff Road area just before 3:00 a.m.

That is just north of Fisher Road in rural Rockville.

The initial call was for a suspicious vehicle, but when police arrived, they reported hearing gunshots.

Police said Lindquist approached them with a rifle pointed in their direction.

Police were able to arrest him after a short standoff.

He faces several charges, including intimidation with a deadly weapon at law enforcement.

He is in the Parke County Jail with no bond.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 94°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Casey
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
The Summer-Swelter Continues...
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Lifesaving text message alert system: how it works and how to sign up

Image

Partly sunny, hot and humid. Chance of afternoon storms. High: 91° Feels Like: 100°

Image

Brazil man arrested after fatal I-70 crash

Image

Terre Haute church holds annual Independence Day celebration

Image

Terre Haute Walmart location to offer electric vehicle charging stations

Image

Voicing concerns over where our tax money is going

Image

A warm and muggy forecast

Image

Hey Kevin at the pool

Image

June weather recap

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way