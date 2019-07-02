ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Parke County man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a short standoff with police.
43-year-old Charles Lindquist of Rockville is accused of being at the center of the standoff.
Police say they were called to the Goff Road area just before 3:00 a.m.
That is just north of Fisher Road in rural Rockville.
The initial call was for a suspicious vehicle, but when police arrived, they reported hearing gunshots.
Police said Lindquist approached them with a rifle pointed in their direction.
Police were able to arrest him after a short standoff.
He faces several charges, including intimidation with a deadly weapon at law enforcement.
He is in the Parke County Jail with no bond.
Related Content
- Rockville man arrested after police say he pointed a rifle at officers
- Rockville Police Department hiring additional police officer
- Rockville man arrested on child molestation charge
- Services set for former Rockville police chief
- Rockville man killed in Parke County crash
- One person dead after Rockville stabbing, another arrested
- Rockville Police Department needs your help getting K9 grant
- Rockville woman facing charges after hitting police vehicle
- Rockville man in critical condition after Monday night crash
- Rockville man in stable condition after single-vehicle crash