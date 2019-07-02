Rockville man arrested after police say he pointed a rifle at officers

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Parke County man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a short standoff with police.

43-year-old Charles Lindquist of Rockville is accused of being at the center of the standoff.

Police say they were called to the Goff Road area just before 3:00 a.m.

That is just north of Fisher Road in rural Rockville.

The initial call was for a suspicious vehicle, but when police arrived, they reported hearing gunshots.

Police said Lindquist approached them with a rifle pointed in their direction.

Police were able to arrest him after a short standoff.

He faces several charges, including intimidation with a deadly weapon at law enforcement.

He is in the Parke County Jail with no bond.