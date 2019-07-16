Clear

Rockville man admits to molesting two children under 12, alleges report

Police say 31-year-old Larry Jo Bigham, Jr. is accusing of molesting two children under 12-years-old.

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 10:58 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Parke County man was arrested on child molesting charges.

The arrest happened Tuesday in Rockville.

The alleged incidents happened over the last 'two to three years.'

According to a report, Bigham admitted to having sexual contact with the children.

He is currently in the Parke County Jail.

