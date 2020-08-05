Rockville man accused of trying to destroy a gas pump, and then leading police on a high-speed chase

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Rockville man is facing charged after a chase that police say hit 95-miles-per-hour.

It all started with a report of someone trying to destroy a gas pump.

It happened on Tuesday at Huffman's Marathon on Rockville, along U.S. Highway 150.

Police say the man, they identified as Brandon Pruitt, from Rockville, left the scene.

Deputies allegedly tried to pull Pruitt over, but he refused to stop and led them on a chase.

He crashed while trying to avoid stop sticks - and police were able to arrest him.