Rockville Woman Charged With 34 Counts of Conversion

Dixon will appear in Parke County Circuit Court on August 27, 2019, for an initial court hearing.

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 3:04 PM

PARKE COUNTY, Ind (ISP Press Release) - According to Indiana State Police, on February 14, 2019, the Parke County Prosecutor, Steve Cevengos, requested that the Indiana State Police conduct an investigation on Jill Dixon, age 54, of Cayuga, owner of Timeless and Classic Antique Mall LLC, for failing to reimburse consignors.

The findings of the investigation were presented to a special prosecutor in Clay County, per the request of the Parke County Prosecutor.

Once the special prosecutor reviewed the case, probable cause was discovered and 34 counts of conversion were filed against Dixon. Dixon will appear in Parke County Circuit Court on August 27, 2019, for an initial court hearing.

Investigating Officer: Indiana State Police Detective Master Trooper Brian Maudlin of the Putnamville State Police Post.
Assisting Agencies: Rockville City Police Department and the Parke County Prosecutor’s Office.

