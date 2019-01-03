Rockville Police search for person involved in an incident at CVS

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Have you seen the man in the photo?
If so, police want to hear from you.
They say he may be a suspect involved in a recent incident at the Rockville CVS.
Now, police are looking for him.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.
