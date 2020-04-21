Rockville Correctional Facility staff makes masks for kids and expectant moms

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Rockville Correctional Facility staff are helping with the mask-need in the Hoosier state.

The 'Betsy Ross Brigade' sewed masks. They donated 80 child-sized masks to Riley Hospital for Children.

The group also gave 80 masks to expectant mothers at IU Health West Hospital.

The Betsy Ross Brigade used their own equipment - and materials Parke County residents donated.