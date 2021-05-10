Rocko's Modern Life? Vermillion County woman says her wallaby - named Rocko has gone missing

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's a story that's simply too bizarre to make up. A Wabash Valley woman needs your help to find her missing wallaby.

Rocko the wallaby was last seen Monday night near Hillsdale which is in Vermillion County.

If you are unfamiliar, a wallaby it's a marsupial that's similar to a kangaroo, but much smaller. Both are native to Australia. Melinda Hughes says somehow her gate was left unlocked, and Rocko escaped!

She tells News 10 she's worried sick, because he's never been out at night before.

If you see Rocko, the wallaby, you're asked to either call the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office at 765-492-3838 or Hughes directly. Her number is 812-249-6514.