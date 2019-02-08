Clear
Rock and dirt start to fill damaged river bank in Hutsonville

Dirt and large rocks are now filling the empty space where the river bank was washed away earlier this week in Hutsonville.

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 5:47 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

HUTSONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new details after repairs were made in one small Illinois community.

The barriers are still in place for safety reasons.

Emergency management is in charge of fixing the river bank.

It is unclear if these repairs are temporary or permanent.

