Clear

Robinson students return Monday, staff preparing

The majority of students in Robinson, Illinois will return to school on Monday. Teachers and staff have been working inside the school buildings this past week.

Posted: Aug 20, 2020 6:24 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) – The majority of students in Robinson, Illinois will return to school on Monday. Teachers and staff have been working inside the school buildings this past week. Teachers are re-imagining their classrooms, administrators promoting healthy habits and custodians working with new disinfecting machines.

Robinson Community Unit School District 2 Superintendent Josh Quick says 90% of students will be back in school next week. The other 10% opted for the remote learning option. Those students had to commit to that option for the first quarter.

Quick says, "I do feel confident that we're creating a safe space for students."

In the middle and high schools, content teachers will be managing their own in-person and remote learners. For the elementary schools, remote learners will be assigned a remote learning teacher. That teacher will help them stay on track with the online curriculum. Remote learners will also be assigned a homeroom teacher.

"We want them to develop a relationship with a classroom teacher so that, in the event that they are able to come back in person at some point in time, they're going to be able to pick right up with that teacher and have that relationship built."

Inside Nuttall Middle School on Thursday, teachers and staff were busy decorating bulletin boards and reconfiguring desks. Student there can expect changes to the school day schedule.

"For example, once first period is over, there's going to be a staggered dismissal of those students so they're not all out in the hallway at the same time."

The district’s custodial staff will also be busier this year. Francie Shaffer has worked as a custodian in this school district for more than a decade. She'll be using an electrostatic spraying machine to clean areas like the cafeteria.

Quick said, "We are making sure that we disinfect between each group that's in there so we've had to arrange the schedule to allow for that."

The machine looks like a backpack and it holds disinfectant. Quick says the district bought two machines last fall. That’s before COVID-19 was even thought of here in the Wabash Valley. The district bought more machines this year because they can cover a larger area more efficiently.

It will be a challenging year but Quick says he and his staff are ready to take it on.

"We're excited to see our students back. That's what we're here for and we can best serve them when they're here with us in person."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Another Nice Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

2020 Diversity Walk goes 'on wheels'

Image

CANDLES Holocaust Museum set to offer free virtual lectures - here's how you can sign-up

Image

ISU junior selected for Indiana Commission for Higher Education

Image

Robinson students return Monday, staff preparing

Image

Richland County resident faces charges after breaking COVID-19 quarantine

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Vigo County School Corporation to add WiFi hotspots throughout the county with new state funding

Image

Rose-Hulman makes adjusts to admissions process amid pandemic

Image

ISU students could face suspension for not following COVID-19 rules

Image

More unemployment benefits are coming to help Hoosiers

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 213220

Reported Deaths: 8017
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1180124984
Lake13591452
DuPage13289527
Kane10466305
Will10239353
St. Clair4626165
Winnebago3966135
McHenry3471115
Madison328987
Peoria201537
Kankakee193571
Rock Island193344
Champaign182719
Sangamon153235
Kendall151823
Unassigned1388211
DeKalb101333
LaSalle100837
McLean87616
Jackson80720
Tazewell8069
Boone79323
Macon77823
Adams6937
Coles67621
Williamson6207
Randolph5707
Clinton52417
Ogle4495
Whiteside41617
Morgan41515
Grundy4005
Knox3952
Union37523
Monroe36713
Jefferson36026
Stephenson3536
Henry3351
Effingham2851
Iroquois28214
Bureau2814
Vermilion2742
Franklin2661
Cass26511
Macoupin2603
Perry2394
Warren2100
Logan2081
Woodford2053
Lee2031
Marion2010
Montgomery1967
Jersey1742
Christian1664
Douglas1613
McDonough15815
Livingston1523
Jo Daviess1492
Saline1472
Moultrie1230
Shelby1192
Hancock1021
Pulaski1021
Clark982
White980
Carroll944
Bond923
Fayette873
Johnson860
Greene840
Mercer834
Cumberland823
Wabash801
Wayne802
Washington781
Jasper737
Piatt710
Lawrence680
Mason650
Ford622
Menard610
Gallatin562
Fulton540
Edgar510
Clay470
Massac470
Richland460
Alexander400
Crawford400
Hamilton390
Pike390
De Witt380
Marshall360
Scott360
Edwards290
Henderson240
Schuyler190
Hardin180
Calhoun170
Brown150
Putnam130
Pope110
Stark70
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 82336

Reported Deaths: 3180
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion16944740
Lake8298287
Elkhart520993
Allen4370171
St. Joseph397187
Hamilton3265106
Vanderburgh224017
Hendricks2045109
Johnson1872120
Cass18199
Porter148739
Clark146150
Tippecanoe136912
Madison113767
LaPorte101630
Howard99061
Bartholomew94149
Floyd92554
Vigo90014
Kosciusko89012
Delaware82553
Marshall82123
Monroe80934
Dubois76714
Boone75146
Noble74529
Hancock72941
Warrick64430
Jackson6337
Shelby58928
LaGrange57510
Grant54530
Dearborn54128
Morgan52135
Henry51621
Clinton4806
Wayne43810
Harrison40024
White39811
Putnam3758
Lawrence37227
Montgomery37221
Decatur36032
Daviess34622
Scott29310
Greene29135
Miami2892
Jasper2762
DeKalb2604
Gibson2604
Franklin25422
Fayette2418
Jennings23812
Carroll2347
Steuben2283
Ripley2278
Knox2113
Sullivan2041
Orange19624
Perry19513
Posey1920
Jefferson1892
Clay1875
Wabash1865
Fulton1842
Starke1847
Wells1832
Whitley1726
Tipton16618
Washington1631
Adams1422
Spencer1423
Randolph1396
Huntington1373
Newton12310
Owen1181
Rush1164
Jay1040
Pulaski881
Brown812
Fountain772
Pike770
Benton720
Ohio687
Vermillion680
Blackford672
Parke661
Switzerland620
Martin560
Crawford520
Union480
Warren291
Unassigned0212