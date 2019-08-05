ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - An Illinois community is getting ready for its National Night Out.
On Tuesday, Robinson, Illinois will host this year's family fun event at the Robinson City Park.
Organizers say it is the perfect opportunity for the community to mingle with emergency services personnel.
Free food and demonstrations kick off at 6:00, with free swimming at the city pool happening from 7:00 to 9:00.
Related Content
- Robinson set to host its National Night Out event
- Rockville holds their National Night Out event
- National Night Out events planned for several Wabash Valley communities
- ISU hosts Earth Day events
- Regional Hospital hosts recruitment events
- Illinois town hosts 'Night Out on National Road'
- National Night Out in Clinton
- Launch Terre Haute hosts women-centric event
- YMCA hosts 'Breakfast with Santa' event
- Clabber Girl hosts Valentine's Day event
Scroll for more content...