Robinson schools in need of bus drivers

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - Josh Quick is the superintendent of Robinson schools. He has a number of important jobs to perform. But bus driver is one of the tasks not included in the job description.

Quick says, "I really enjoy it. I can tell you that I've been in education for twenty-five years so I enjoy being around students and working with them."

Currently, Robinson schools have three substitute drivers. They aim to have five. So someone has to pick up the slack.

Quick says, "Our secretary and our coordinator were having to get pulled out to actually drive a bus on a pretty regular basis. And we need them doing their work here in the office because they're really the only ones who know how to keep all that coordinated."

That's when Quick decided to step in. Already this year he has driven over a dozen routes. The training to get here is rigorous.

Transportation coordinator Angela Langley says, "We want to make sure that they can handle paying attention to the things that happen on the road as well as the sixty-plus kids they've got behind you."

It's a tough but important job. Quick hopes that more people will step up to help keep kids safe.

Quick says, "It's not the type of job that you can just walk in off the street, turn in an application, and you can start working the next day. There is a lot of training and prep work that goes along with it. So it's not easy work at all."