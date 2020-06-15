Clear

Robinson school district begins planning for new school year

The new school year will look different due to COVID-19.

Posted: Jun 15, 2020 6:53 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - Yard signs celebrating 2020 seniors line the outside of Robinson high school. They're just a little evidence that things have not been the same this year.

Superintendent Josh Quick says, "This is one of those things they don't teach in superintendent training."

Quick says his staff did well. Now they are looking to the fall.

Quick explains, "It is very complicated to try to put together a comprehensive plan at this point in time without knowing what the end result is going to be. We don't know whether it's going to be remote learning, whether it's going to be in person, or it's going to be somewhere in between."

Quick is expecting somewhere in between. The Illinois phase three plan allows for groups of 10 or smaller. That gives the school's drivers ed program the green light.

Quick says, "We have an opportunity to kind of do some trial runs of some of our procedures and hopefully learn some things we'll be able to scale up if and when we are able to return with larger groups of students later in the fall."

The priority is student safety. Quick says they plan to follow the state mandates as they are put into place.

Quick says, "We're not going to do anything ever less than stringent than what they're telling us. But we may locally decide we need to do something more restrictive or more stringent just out of safety for our own situation."

