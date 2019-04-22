Robinson man sentenced for child sex crimes

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Robinson, Illinois man has been sentenced for child sex crimes.
On Monday, 56-year-old Alfred Waldrop was sentenced for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
Waldrop was sentenced to 25 years in prison followed by three years to natural life of mandatory supervised release.
Waldrop will serve his time in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
