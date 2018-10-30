Robinson man arrested, accused of 'falsely making a terrorist threat'

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - A Robinson, Illinois man was arrested for falsely making a terrorist threat at a local store.
According to the Robinson Police Department, 25-year-old Corbin Minnich was arrested for making a threat at Walmart.
Officials say Minnich was an employee of the store.
He allegedly made comments to other employees threatening to 'shoot the place up.'
