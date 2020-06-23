Robinson man airlifted with life-threatening injuries after Tuesday crash

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a Robinson man has life-threatening injuries after a Tuesday afternoon crash.

It happened a little after 1:00 on U.S. 50 and 1500 East in Richland County.

Illinois State Police say 27-year-old Tyler Tennyson drove his car into the back of a semi that was slowing down to make a turn.

Police say Tennyson was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi wasn't hurt.

Tennyson was cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver's license and for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.