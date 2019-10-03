Clear

Robinson begins using new bus barn

The new bus barn is located on Main street in Robinson.

Oct 3, 2019
Gary Brian

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - Angela Langley has worked at Robinson schools for twenty years. She began her career in Robinson as a bus driver. And since then she always dealt with the issues of their former transportation building.

Langley says, "We had to go outside to go to the bathroom across the way to the other building. Which was not any better, it was actually worse."

Last November Robinson schools announced they would move to a new building on Main street. That move finally came just a week before school started.

Langley says, "We're liking it in here. I think the flow is good. Drivers are a little bit separated from us then they were before. They didn't like that at first, but I think it's been a good thing."

The school district purchased the building for $1,284,000. While the building was already up there is still work needed to be done to be fully operational.

Superintendent Josh Quick says, "We're putting in some security cameras that's still in progress. We've got some exterior lighting. Where when bus drivers are out on an evening trip and they come back at night we want to get some adequate lighting in."

That lighting was being worked on Thursday morning. All in hopes of giving drivers and staff a bigger and better place to work out of.

Quick says, "We knew we wanted to look at a different situation for our transportation department. So I'm very thankful that we're this far along and hopefully be able to call it done in the next few months."

