Clear

Robinson begins work on new park

The new park will feature a hand-painted mural.

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 8:22 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - Sparks Floral Company has been located in downtown Robinson for 32 years. Shop owner Robb Sparks says the town has been working to keep it's downtown thriving.

Sparks explains, "Well it's kind of lit a fire and that fire has led to some major improvements downtown."

One of the improvements coming is a new park downtown. The South Cross Street Station will replace what was once an eyesore.

Sparks says, "It was a dilapidated old building. And the building had fallen down and had some major construction problems. That couldn't be corrected."

The building was torn down but the owners of the land wanted to see something rise from the ashes.

Park superintendent Mike Shimer says, "Frank and Wanda Weber and then Mark Weber donated the property to the city of Robinson parks department and the city of Robinson. And they wanted it to be developed into something useful."

The new park will feature a fountain, canopies, as well as a specially made mural for the town. Costing around $150,000. Those funds will come in the form of TIF money from the downtown district.

Shimer says, "You see that in rural communities where people are developing these green space areas close to downtown so folks have a place to come and sit. We have festivals downtown and we feel like it can be utilized for a lot of different events."

Across the street, Sparks hopes the new opportunities the park brings will help to keep business alive downtown.

Sparks says, "You always set your anticipation high. But there's talk of maybe a weekly farmers market. Food trucks that are going to come to Robinson maybe two or three days a week."

A live look at the mural's progress can be seen HERE

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 66°
Becoming sunny but windy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday night: Clear and cool with a chilly NW breeze. Low: 48°

Image

Robinson begins work on new park

Image

Ribfest benefits Clay County Youth Food Program

Image

Honoring the Badge: Sheriff Clark Cottom

Image

Friday is World Blood Donor Day

Image

VCSC Community Meetings Announced

Image

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

CIB meets to open bids for convention center

Image

Driver in Perrelle case accepts his fate, but is the punishment enough?

Image

Celebrating the 31st annual strawberry festival

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.