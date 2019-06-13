Robinson begins work on new park

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - Sparks Floral Company has been located in downtown Robinson for 32 years. Shop owner Robb Sparks says the town has been working to keep it's downtown thriving.

Sparks explains, "Well it's kind of lit a fire and that fire has led to some major improvements downtown."

One of the improvements coming is a new park downtown. The South Cross Street Station will replace what was once an eyesore.

Sparks says, "It was a dilapidated old building. And the building had fallen down and had some major construction problems. That couldn't be corrected."

The building was torn down but the owners of the land wanted to see something rise from the ashes.

Park superintendent Mike Shimer says, "Frank and Wanda Weber and then Mark Weber donated the property to the city of Robinson parks department and the city of Robinson. And they wanted it to be developed into something useful."

The new park will feature a fountain, canopies, as well as a specially made mural for the town. Costing around $150,000. Those funds will come in the form of TIF money from the downtown district.

Shimer says, "You see that in rural communities where people are developing these green space areas close to downtown so folks have a place to come and sit. We have festivals downtown and we feel like it can be utilized for a lot of different events."

Across the street, Sparks hopes the new opportunities the park brings will help to keep business alive downtown.

Sparks says, "You always set your anticipation high. But there's talk of maybe a weekly farmers market. Food trucks that are going to come to Robinson maybe two or three days a week."

A live look at the mural's progress can be seen HERE