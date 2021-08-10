Robinson adds new mural to help attract people downtown

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - For forty years Jerry Watts has sold produce in downtown Robinson. It's not the biggest paying gig in the world. But it sure does bring the world to Watts.

Watts explains, "You don't know who you're going to talk to. I've got people from Texas, Louisiana, and everywhere else come by and buy stuff. When they're in town they come by and say 'hey, we need this'"

Watts spends his days at Cross Street Station park. But now as Watts looks across the street, there's something new to look at.

Watts explains, "You didn't know what he was going to paint. One time he'd be painting something and he'd let it dry and be gone. Then he'd come back another day and paint something else and just day after day."

Local artist Robert Treece painted the mural. It's the latest effort to beautify downtown.

Robinson Parks superintendent Mike Shimer says, "Utilizing this downtown portion of our square for entertainment, food markets, just anything we can come up with to bring some color to the area and just something for folks to come down to see."

The new mural is also flanked by new lighting and fresh flowers all around the square. Another mural is also being planned. Helping to keep bringing the world and a little bit of business to folks like watts.

Watts says, "They come over here and look at this. Then they come here and bring their kids to throw coins in the water there. Just sit over there, eat their dinner or whatever. Come by and chat a little bit."