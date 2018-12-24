Robinson police increase patrols through the new year

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - Pam Hall has worked at the Heath Confectionary for five years. In that time she says each Christmas has become busier.

Hall says, "Very busy. I think we've actually had more business this year than in the past."

More business means more cars on the road. That has Robinson police getting involved.

Sergeant Dan Strauch explains, "During this holiday period there's a lot of extra parties and things like that. And we want people to have fun we just want them to think twice about it and not go out an drive while they're under the influence."

Robinson police will be working extra shifts from Christmas eve through January 2nd. That's all thanks to a grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Strauch says, "With that grant it'll pay all of the overtime for our officers for additional night time hours. Specifically looking for DUI enforcement, seatbelt, cell phones, and speeding."

Grant funds helped supply similar patrols during Thanksgiving. Strauch says those patrols went well.

Strauch says, "We didn't have any accidents in our area which we were very grateful for. Our officers wrote several speeding citations, some seat belt citations, and a few drug arrests."

Robinson police hope for similar results over the next week. Strauch says it's all about visibility.

Strauch says, "It really helps making our officers visible and people seeing them out there during these highly traveled times of the year."

Keeping Robinson roads safe for residents like Pam Hall.