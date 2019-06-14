Robinson Hospital for Animals will close at the end of June

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Robinson Hospital for Animals will close its doors at the end of the month. According to hospital manager Megan Rollins, this decision was made by the vet's corporate owners.

While the clinic has been in Robinson for years, it was purchased by National Veterinary Associates in 2010. NVA purchased the clinic as the hospital's founder, Dr. John Trimble, began to have failing health.

Rollins says she and her co-workers were made aware of the closure just a month ago.

The clinic provides services for small and large animals in the area. It also provides emergency services for animals. With the closure of this clinic those with emergencies will have to travel out of the county to get treatment.

Rollins says, "Some of us started here in high school. So it has literally been a start of a lifetime here. And we thought it would always be here, we thought we would always be here. So it was very devastating to us."