Robinson Hospital for Animals to remain open under new ownership

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI)-- O'Brien Veterinary Group is taking over Robinson Hospital for Animals.

News 10 previously reported the hospital had plans to shut down yesterday.

This new ownership changes that.

O'Brien owns 12 veterinary hospitals throughout Illinois and Indiana.

Limited services including boarding will be offered until the official re-opening.

Manager Megan Rollins says the hospital will be going through a transition over the next few weeks and services will be limited.

Rollins is a 12-year employee of the hospital and looks forward to continuing to serve the community's animal needs.

"It really was heartbreaking finding out that we were not going to be here," Rollins says. "When we learned that we were sold it was just a weight lifted off our shoulders and knowing that all our prayers had been answered."

The hospital will continue to offer the same services under the new leadership.

Rollins hopes that with the new group the hospital will be able to better serve the large and exotic animal populations throughout the community.