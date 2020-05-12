Robinson High School works to honor the class of 2020

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - A local high school is making sure each student gets their special moment.
Robinson High School in Illinois is hosting students individually.
They are in the middle of a series of video recordings with each student being introduced and receiving his or her diploma.
An English teacher at the school will help edit together each individual student. There are also balloons with signs around the community to help celebrate.
