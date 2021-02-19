Robinson CUSD #2 looking to hire mental health therapist

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - Robinson schools were already looking into their student's mental health before the pandemic. But the last few months have put a spotlight on the service.

CUSD #2 superintendent Josh Quick says, "This is something that just continually comes up and this year it was no contest. As I talked to all the different groups, they're like 'we need some additional support with mental health.'"

Each school has a group of staff members who keep tabs on what students need. Among those groups is the district's 5 school counselors. Those counselors take on the day-to-day needs of the students.

Quick says, "They've been great proponents of this, our five school counselors, is adding another level of support for the kids that need something more intensive than just the typical day-to-day assistance and support."

That extra level will come in the form of a mental health therapist. The new position will help students with a variety of problems. But one, in particular, is crisis intervention.

Quick explains, "If we have a student who's in some sort of mental health crisis to be able to assess the situation, provide some immediate support. But then also be available to provide that long-term continuing support."

Supporting students to make a better learning environment.

Quick says, "We like to have that personal relationship with all of our students and know where they're coming from. This just is going to be a big help with that."

The job opening can be found HERE