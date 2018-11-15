Robert Coons named Rose-Hulman's 16th president

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has a new president.
On Thursday, the board of trustees for Rose-Hulman unanimously voted to name Robert Coons as their 16th president.
Coons will take over the position right away.
He has been serving as the acting president since Jim Conwell resigned on November 7th.
Coons has been with Rose-Hulman for nearly 30-years.
Most recently he served as the senior vice president and chief administrative officer.
