KNOX COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - Knox County now has a permanent 9-1-1 director.

Rob McMullen was acting in the position since the summer of 2019.

County Commissioners announced he'll stay in the position permanently.

Since joining Knox County in 2019, McMullen made upgrades to the county's CAD program and dispatch also implemented a 9-1-1 app.

He's also spent more than 20 years in public safety.