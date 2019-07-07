Clear

Roads in the month of July are some of the deadliest of the year

The month of July sees more drunk driving accidents than any other month, that's according to recent research.

Posted: Jul 7, 2019 10:31 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- More people die in the month of July than any other month, that's according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Wrapping up the holiday weekend one local liquor store is making sure it's customers are aware of the dangers a fun time could bring.

The 4th of July holiday ended with a bang, but it only marks the start of a deadly month. 

"Have a good time is just different from just getting messed up for the fun of it," said Justin Bryant.

News 10 talked to him at the Mr. M's liquor store. 

He told us he plans to have a fun but safe summer. 

"I don't ever think you should ever drink and drive, that's never good," said Bryant. 

News 10 also spoke with Indiana State Police Sergeant Matt Ames. 

"Everywhere in the United States the legal limit is .08% on alcohol," said Ames. 

According to the NHTSA, in 2017, nearly 40% of all traffic deaths around the 4th of July were alcohol-related. 

Ames told us more people travel the roads when the weather is hot.

ISP will be on high alert.

"If you're buzzed drinking that's drunk driving. We'll be looking for people with excessive speeds following too close and for people who are camping out in the left-hand lane," said Ames. 

Bryant says regardless of the day or month, safety should be something everyone is thinking about.

"Just have a good time, you don't got to go above and beyond," said Bryant. 

