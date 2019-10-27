Clear
Road work to begin Monday in downtown Vincennes

Posted: Oct 27, 2019 9:08 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Attention drivers in Vincennes, we have a traffic alert you need to know about before you head out Monday morning.

Main Street from 22nd Street to Jamestown Square Apartment will be closed all day Monday and Tuesday.

That's as crews will be installing surface asphalt.

No traffic will be allowed through.

That includes morning and after school traffic.

Local residential traffic will also be extremely limited.

