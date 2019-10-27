VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Attention drivers in Vincennes, we have a traffic alert you need to know about before you head out Monday morning.
Main Street from 22nd Street to Jamestown Square Apartment will be closed all day Monday and Tuesday.
That's as crews will be installing surface asphalt.
No traffic will be allowed through.
That includes morning and after school traffic.
Local residential traffic will also be extremely limited.
Related Content
- Road work to begin Monday in downtown Vincennes
- Vincennes announces road project
- Downtown Vincennes receives money to update facades
- Downtown Vincennes businesses experience good shopping season
- Vincennes begins last phase of levee project
- Work to begin on State Road 71 In Vermillion County Monday
- Work to begin on State Road 234 in Cayuga Monday morning
- Vincennes road partially reopens as construction continues
- Vincennes leaders continue work for public wifi
- Work continues on Vincennes main street project
Scroll for more content...