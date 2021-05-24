Road work on Old State Road 67 and US 50 moves forward

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The interchange at US 41 and US 50 is a busy place. It's where traffic splits up, going south to Evansville, east to Washington, or west to Illinois. For those going west, they'll be met quickly with orange barrels.

Jason Tiller with the Indiana Department of Transportation says, "These roads in this area are a little older. Again as things age, you do have to replace them it's just part of good general maintenance in keeping things preserved."

The two-lane highway is reduced to one lane in both directions. The first thing drivers will encounter is upgrades to US 50. A section of the road is being completely reconstructed.

Tiller says, "If you drive through there you notice that there is equipment down in a hole. That's part of it. They're reconstructing that road. Taking it down to the subgrade and rebuilding it up."

The Old State Road 67 bridge has been taken down. All that remains are the support piers.

Tiller explains, "We were actually complete with the deconstruction or demolition of the old bridge last week. This week we're starting to build up the abutments in the piers and you should start seeing some new construction in that area fairly soon."

The new bridge will be raised about a foot high to meet current standards. Both US 50 and the bridge were showing their age. When planning the Old State Road 67 project, INDOT decided to go ahead and fix up US 50.

Tiller explains, "Anytime that we can plan projects when we've got one area torn up and we can do multiple things. It works out for the taxpayers and it works out for the motoring public as well."