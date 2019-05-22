Clear

Road to recovery from alcohol addiction

The Next Step Foundation is helping people who are struggling with drug and alcohol abuse get back on their feet and overcome this horrible time in their lives.

Posted: May. 22, 2019 6:16 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- Nearly 15 million Americans struggle with alcohol addiction, and less than 10 percent seek help.

That's according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. 

Next Step Foundation is a local abuse center that's fighting to make sure people have the right treatment they need. 

On Wednesday, News 10 spoke with Gwen Robins. 

She's a recovered addict who was given a second chance at life, thanks to the program. 

She's now 14 months sober. 

Robins has been struggling with alcohol addiction for the last three decades. 

"I mean I've drunk since I was very young," said Robins. 

Her addiction got worse when the unthinkable happened. 

In 1991, her mother was murdered...six years later, her youngest daughter died.

"It was after my mom being killed and my daughter dying that it really spiraled out of control," said Robins. 

She drank to numb the pain.

Robins told News 10 that it wasn't until she hit rock bottom that she knew she needed a change in her life.

"I was to the point where over and over and over, I've almost died. And I finally did not want to die," said Robins, as she thought back on that dark time in her life. 

That's when she found the Next Step Foundation. 

The Foundation offers programs, AA meetings, and mentorship. 

With the help of her recovery coach Jennifer Tickle, they were able to accomplish an easy goal.

"We're in it to win it. Using is not an option," said Tickle. 

Robins is now reunited with her family. 

She knows that her story will help many others.

It will help them find their inner...

"Peace...Happiness...," said Robins. 

If you would like more information about the Next Step Foundation, click here

