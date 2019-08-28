Road improvements up ahead for Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Whether you're driving a car, riding a bike or walking, chances are you use county roads and chances are you see some of the problems roads have in any community.

"They addressed some of the roads that we commonly ride on they're willing to work with us on the routes that we take regularly. So it's great to be heard," Tabby Carroll, a county resident and avid cyclist said.

County Commissioner Brendan Kearns along with County Engineer Larry Robbins heard concerns from the public Wednesday night.

They focused on stretches of road in the county that may need some extra attention.

Carrol said she knows safe roads means safe cycling

"Some of the pavement that we ride on gets a little rough so it's great to hear them address some of those roads that are going to be improved," she said.

Kearns' big focus Wednesday was the safety of the county's bicyclists. He said it's important to hear from them when it comes to road improvements because something that could feel safe for someone in a car can be extremely dangerous for someone on a bike.

Overall he said listening to your concerns helps him do his job.

"Feedback is so important and we can't do our job successfully based off assumptions," Kearns said. "I want to hear how we can make things safer and better and what roads we should invest in to make things safer for bicyclists and motorists too."

One of the ways the County hopes to get help with these is through a Community Crossing grant. Kearns said they should know if they get that grant sometime in October.