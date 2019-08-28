Clear

Road improvements up ahead for Vigo County

County Commissioner Brendan Kearns wants to hear from you about things that can improve the quality of life in Vigo County.

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 10:35 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Whether you're driving a car, riding a bike or walking, chances are you use county roads and chances are you see some of the problems roads have in any community.

"They addressed some of the roads that we commonly ride on they're willing to work with us on the routes that we take regularly. So it's great to be heard," Tabby Carroll, a county resident and avid cyclist said. 

County Commissioner Brendan Kearns along with County Engineer Larry Robbins heard concerns from the public Wednesday night.

They focused on stretches of road in the county that may need some extra attention.

Carrol said she knows safe roads means safe cycling

"Some of the pavement that we ride on gets a little rough so it's great to hear them address some of those roads that are going to be improved," she said. 

Kearns' big focus Wednesday was the safety of the county's bicyclists. He said it's important to hear from them when it comes to road improvements because something that could feel safe for someone in a car can be extremely dangerous for someone on a bike.

Overall he said listening to your concerns helps him do his job.

"Feedback is so important and we can't do our job successfully based off assumptions," Kearns said. "I want to hear how we can make things safer and better and what roads we should invest in to make things safer for bicyclists and motorists too."

One of the ways the County hopes to get help with these is through a Community Crossing grant. Kearns said they should know if they get that grant sometime in October.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
A Warmer Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Adam Schenk

Image

Northview turf

Image

ISU Football

Image

Chad Smith

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute assisted living facility holds a community night

Image

Terre Haute parks leaders discuss YMCA, boat dock, and city golf courses during Thursday meeting

Image

Indiana's attorney general makes Terre Haute stop

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Hoosier Pete Thief

Image

Crisis Pregnancy Center discusses its relationship-based program taught to area children

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down