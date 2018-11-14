Road crews get the streets ready for winter weather

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - City, county, and state crews were out prepping roads for winter weather on Wednesday.

They were spraying brine to help keep drivers safe.

Indiana State Police also want to remind drivers to be extra cautious on the roads.

By following a few simple tips, you can keep yourself and others safe this winter.

"The most important thing people need to understand is that you're not the only one on the roadway. There are other people out here traveling with you and we want everyone to get home safely, to their families," Master Trooper Matt Ames said.

Ames wants to remind drivers to slow down and keep a safe distance between you and the car in front of you.