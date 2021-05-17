Road conditions improving with new projects

VIGO COUNTY, (WTHI) -- Some local residents have been complaining about current road conditions. Now, they can look forward to smoother roads allowing for safer transportation.

Terre Haute city officials, county commissioners, and state leaders are working together to provide safer roads to the community. This year, local roads have seen the worst due to the extreme cold weather this past winter. As a result, potholes became worse and more prominent across Vigo County.

Currently, Vigo County workers are fixing a 75 mile stretch of road in the county. After this project is complete, they will move on to paving several roads in the area beginning next month and lasting until September.

"We employ lots of thought into deciding what we are going to invest in to make sure we have safe roads for our residents and visitors to travel on," Brendan Kearns, the Vigo County Commissioner, said.

A large portion of the budget for these extensive projects comes from the Indiana Department of Transportation's (INDOT) Community Crossings Matching Grant Program. Recently, the state awarded Vigo County with $512,977.38 for local road projects. Kearns says the ongoing projects are key to safer transportation for all motorists.

"Where we have really excelled lately is figuring out how we can maximize our dollars," he said. "[This includes] utilizing the Community Crossing Grants as much as possible and being strategic. It's a never-ending process, but the good thing is we have invested a lot in new equipment, we have great employees, and we have skilled people who know what they're doing, so we have safe roads to travel on."

Officials want to emphasize the importance of slowing down in construction sites to keep everyone safe. Additionally, if you see any potholes, you can call your local county highway department. For Vigo County, click here or call (812) 466-9635.