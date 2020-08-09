Clear
Road closures this week

You may come across some closures this week.

Posted: Aug 9, 2020 9:07 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may come across closures on state road 1-59 in the coming days.

This will be between riley and lewis.

The closures could last up to 20 minutes at a time.

Workers will be placing patches.

It's part of a bigger resurfacing project.

These closures will last through August 19th.

Monday in Terre Haute, keane lane will be closed.

This is due to miling and resurfacing keane lane from poplar street to wabash avenue.

This will only last two days and only homeowners will be able to get through.

CSX will be closing these streets and railroad crossings at 8am Monday morning through Thursday night for rail, tie, and crossing replacement.

Ash Street

Maple Avenue

Fort Harrison Road

Washington Avenue

College Avenue

Poplar Street (crossing will be temporarily replaced and open during non working hours)

Walnut Street

Ohio Street 

Chestnut Street

Elm Street Spruce Street 

3rd Avenue

